Sun Community Seeking to Move Holtville Branch

HOLTVILLE — Sun Community Federal Credit Union is in escrow on the purchase of a parcel of land facing Holt Park that would be the new site of its Holtville branch, a company official said.

While the El Centro-based institution’s branch has long been at 439 E. Fifth St., the building is 40 years old and is leased, which limits improvements that could be made. As such, it makes sense to own a location, noted Billie Cardenas, chief operating officer.

Cassandra Vista, Holtville branch manager, has been with Sun Community for eight years but just transferred in November from its Imperial branch.

“Smaller towns like Holtville and Imperial have a lot of pride,” said Vista. “They’re very tight communities and hold on to that small-town feel with lots of farmers markets and parades.”

Vista explained she started off as a teller in Brawley but then helped open Sun Community’s first in-store branch at Cardenas Market in El Centro. She said she is enjoying serving Holtville.

“I know Holtville (residents) really like to support each other,” she said. “We try to present them with multiple options for all their financial transactions.”

This includes a home banking app members can download, as well as accessing Sun Community through its website or the Contact Center phone number in El Centro.

“But I’ve noticed we get a lot of traffic in Holtville,” said Vista. “The residents have a really good relationship with the tellers. Even with the convenience of all our technology we love to see the members in person.”

Sun Community believes strongly in the growth potential of Holtville, explained Cardenas.

“Our tag line is, ‘Shine on,’” she said. “That is reflected in our commitment to put up a new building, which supports our motto. We really think our members will feel valued by putting up a new office in Holtville.”

Besides a full line of deposit and loan products, Sun Community will perform financial reviews on member’s credit report and consult them on the best place to deposit funds be it a certificate of deposit, checking or savings account. It will also consult on whether a member has a high interest rate for borrowing and will advise if a member qualifies for a lower loan rate.

“We can sometimes save a member $200 a month refinancing a loan and that can mean the difference of paying off bills or piling them up,” said Cardenas.

Sun Community is dedicated to giving back to the community.

“Another thing we love, is sponsoring college scholarships for high school seniors,” she said. “Each year we provide 10 scholarships. We love to read their essays on why they deserve a scholarship. We also evaluate on a student’s volunteer experience. We want to know how they’ll give back to the community once they graduate college.”

The credit union also supports community groups.

“We try to change lives for the better,” said Cardenas. “We’re very targeted in our sponsorships. We have a great partnership with the Brown Bag Coalition. Our Calexico branch donates funds and helps feed the homeless.”

