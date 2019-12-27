Carrot Festival Royalty Competition Taking Shape

Carrot Festival Royalty Competition | Stock Image

HOLTVILLE — Contestants for the Carrot Festival Royalty Competition have made the commitment to compete and a new Holtville Chamber of Commerce staffer has stepped in to fill the vacancy created by the recent departure of chief executive officer Anita Martinez.

Rosie Allegranza has assumed responsibility for the chamber’s premier event, the Carrot Festival, as the interim executive secretary. She is assisted by Krystal Martinez, who will work on a part-time basis. The chamber will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.

Starting with Junior Princess, there are two candidates so far. Jocelyn Romero, 5, attends Rockwood Elementary School in Calexico. Brytni Valenzuela, 6, and attends Lincoln Elementary School in El Centro.

For princess the candidates to date are Carmella Valenzuela, 9, from Finley Elementary School in Holtville, and Lexee Roeseler, 12, from Holtville Middle School.

Those competing in the queen division so far include Alexid Piper and Skyler Hanson, both 14 and freshmen at Holtville High School.

The young ladies will be coached in make-up, poise and public speaking by Jody Rollins, co-founder of Rollins Creative LLC.

Enrollment in the contest remains open through the end of the year. Interested candidates should go to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce website: wwwholtvillechamber.org, scroll to the middle of the page and click on “Contestant Registration.”

There are no other contest events scheduled (except coaching by Rollins) until the Speech Contest at the Civic Center on Jan. 28. The Royalty Coronation Banquet is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Barbara Worth Country Club.

“We’re hoping to get more girls included,” said Allegranza. “They can earn a percentage of their ticket sales. But the chamber and I am excited. Being a former director, and a mother of three daughters, princesses and a queen, we’re all looking forward to the Carrot Festival.”

