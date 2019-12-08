Image source: Holtville FFA Facebook page

Something new is going on in the agriculture department. A new building has appeared at the Holtville High School, and it is the ag barn located in front of the ag farm store. The ag barn is still under construction.

“It started back in January 2019 and it will be completed in May 2019,” stated Mrs. Cox in an interview.

What is the purpose of the new barn?

“The barn is to house animal farm projects for the fair and breeding projects,” Mrs. Cox said.

The barn has new pens and a top-of-the-line water system, which is very helpful to the ag department.

What else does the Ag Barn have?

“It is a state-of-the-art barn with a fingerprint time stamp. It also has brand-new fans that help with the air flow in the barn,” Mrs. Cox said.

For such a big build, where did the funds come from?

“The barn is being paid from the (Career Technical Education Incentive Grant), the district did help, too, but most of the funding is coming from grants and the pens were donated by the Ag Advisory Committee,” Mrs. Cox stated.

The barn currently has some pigs and lambs in the pens already. Eventually the beautiful barn will be filled with more animals.

