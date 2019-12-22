Pine School Keeps Students Busy With Activities

Pine School second graders enjoy creating art for the winter program. | Photo courtesy of Pine School

HOLTVILLE — Pine School students have been busier than ever, and this school year is no exception.

The GATE and Creative Arts programs have focused on the spirit of giving to others. The year started with the Operation Christmas Child project.

Students and their parents generously filled shoe boxes with gifts for children who might not otherwise receive presents during Christmas. These boxes are being distributed all over the world.

Next, students hand painted wood-chip ornaments and presented them to residents at the Valley Blossom Inn convalescent home in Holtville. The grand finale before winter break was the school-wide theatrical production of “How to Train Your Reindeer to Fly.” This whimsical play featured the acting, singing and artistic talents of Pine Students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Story by Shannon Lehman of Pine School.

This story is featured in the Dec 19, 2019 e-Edition.