HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL’S Rachel Chambers (from left), Vincent Memorial High School's Jimena Ramirez and Southwest High School's Demi Preece pose at the Imperial Valley League girls' golf tournament at Yuma's Las Barranca golf course on Oct. 22. Ramirez was the IVL champion, with Preece coming in second and Chambers coming in third. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KARIN CHAMBERS

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the top-12 individual girls’ golfers, along with extra representatives, competed in a final match to round out their Imperial Valley League season scores.

The IVL finals were held at Las Barranca golf course in Yuma, a neutral course that wasn’t home to any of the competing teams.

Representing Holtville High School was Rachel Chambers, who at the time was ranked third in IVL, and Audrey Rose Abatti, who was ranked 11th.

Seven schools attended this event, and how the individuals placed in the finals did not determine their final placing in league.

However, Holtville High’s golfers’ starting ranks would be their final rankings.

The championship winner was Jimena Ramirez of Vincent Memorial High with a 40. In second was Demi Preece of Southwest High in El Centro with a 41, and third was Viking golfer Rachel Chambers with a 45. And that was their final overall rankings for this season.

Jemina Ramirez will be graduating from Vincent Memorial this year (2020). However, Demi Preece and Rachel Chambers will be back next year to go head to head again. Demi and Rachel have been rivaling each other with their scores since their freshman year of high school. Next year will be their senior year. Who will be our final champion?

Story written by Audrey Abatti

This story is featured in the Dec 05, 2019 e-Edition.