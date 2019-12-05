NTSB Yet to Release Data on Plane Crash That Killed Area Residents

IMPERIAL VALLEY — Details regarding the plane crash that claimed the lives of George Morris and Jeffrey Calhoun about midnight Oct. 30 have yet to be published by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Peter Knudson, NTSB spokesman, explained in a phone interview Dec. 2 that incident investigations generally require a few weeks but because of the Thanksgiving holiday preliminary report publications are lagging behind.

“Investigators on the scene phase completed document collection and witness interviews, if there were any,” said Knudson. “They then write up a report, which is reviewed by management in aviation safety. Once they approve, it’s published on our website.”

The crash was not listed on the NTSB site as of Dec. 2.

The Cessna 150A single prop aircraft in which Morris and Calhoun were flying was discovered about noon on Oct. 31. The crash scene was in a remote area near Brawley.

Knudson explained he does not know when the preliminary report on the Brawley plane crash may be completed or what else may contribute to the backlog of investigations. As soon as management approves the report it will be posted on the NTSB website www.ntsb.gov.

To review crash reports start from the homepage and at the top menu bar select Investigations and then click Aviation Database. That brings up the page, Aviation Accident Data Base & Synopses. Then scroll to the page bottom and click Switch to Monthly Lists. That takes the user to Aviation Accident Lists. Look for 2019 data. Click on the month of the crash. Finally, click each page of preliminary report until the date of the incident appears.

