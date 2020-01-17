Trial Underway for Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy | Stock Image

HOLTVILLE — Jury selection was scheduled in Superior Court on Jan. 15 in the trial of a man charged in connection with a 2018 incident in which a county Sheriff’s Office deputy was allegedly assaulted and shot at in Holtville, a county prosecutor said.

Alex Padilla, 39, of Holtville, faces numerous felony charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer. He was arrested Nov. 28, 2018, after a deputy reported a man he approached on a Holtville street assaulted him, wrested away his gun and fired at him before fleeing in the deputy’s patrol car.

Following a frantic search Padilla was soon arrested without incident inside a nearby church where dozens of evening worshippers were gathered.

Jury selection was expected Jan. 15 with opening statements and testimony coming Jan. 21, said Twyla Johnson, a deputy district attorney. The trial was to be dark on Jan. 16-17 and again on Jan. 20 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, she said.

The case is being heard before Judge Marco Nunez, according to the court calendar.

The deputy was not seriously injured. He approached Padilla near Ninth Street and Orange Avenue to do a “pedestrian check,” a sheriff’s log stated.

