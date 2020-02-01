How Has Weather Affected Holtville High Students?

Holtville High School student Skylar Hansen poses with hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfectant wipes. Photo courtesy of Holtville High School

HOLTVILLE — The city of Holtville has undergone a great climate change since the mind-blowing heat has been turned into cold weather.

This has actually been going around for most of the world. CNN News mentioned that the flu season has come early this year and that the people must be prepared to handle it.

The students of Holtville High School were interviewed to find out how the weather has affected them.

-Advertisement- Stay Informed. Subscribe today First Month FREE

Erika Hurtado said, “Well, it’s been really cold lately and I don’t really have a sweater because it is always really hot.”

Brianda Rosales mentioned that it affected her because she gets sick more frequently.

Alondra Gonzalez said that the change in weather hadn’t really affected her.

Audrey Abatti stated, “It’s the winter months and from day to day we just need to dress warmer.”

Weather changes can affect some people more than others, but it is very important to take care of yourself during this climate change.

Lauren Hoff, Holtville High’s Health teacher, shared some facts on how to take care of yourself during the climate change. She stated that during the cold season it is very important to warm up properly when doing exercise and wear warm clothes.

“From the weather change going from warm to cold I make sure I always go to the gym with a hoodie on and have a longer warm up in order to warm up your muscles for any activity.” Mrs. Hoff said.

Mrs. Hoff also mentioned that nutrition is key during the weather change. She said that it is important to stay away from drugs and alcohol because that will decrease your immunity to viruses and increase the probability of getting sick.

The weather changing can affect your body and your school performance, so it is very important to take good care of your body during this weather change.

Written by Yasmin Corral for the Holtville Tribune Viking Page.

This story is featured in the Jan 30, 2020 e-Edition.