‘Newbies’ Prep for Fair FFA Animal Showing

HOLTVILLE — With the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta several weeks away, it means that students and FFA members all over the Imperial Valley with show animals are preparing themselves and their livestock.

Holtville High School freshman and FFA member Nancy Velarde with her market goat that she will show at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta. | Photo by Rodrigo Martinez

As the days count down, the stress level rises for students and parents alike. There is one group of students that will stress more. Those students are the newbies in the FFA that have never shown an animal at all. Many questions were asked to get a better understanding about how they are getting ready and how they’re feeling.

It will be Alondra Gonzales’ first time showing an animal, a market lamb.

She said she is “nervous and not looking forward to it” when asked about how she is feeling about the fair and animal showing.

When asked why she is showing an animal this year, she said, “I am doing this for fun and so far it is.”

The difficult questions came up on what she will do with the prize money or buyers money.

Gonzales calmly said, “With the money I earn I will pay back my dad because he paid for my lamb and supplies.”

It also will be Nancy Velarde’s first time showing an animal, a market goat.

When asked about how she is feeling about the fair and showing animals she responded, “I am nervous and excited at the same time about the fair.”

Velarde stated, “I’m showing animals for experience and for fun” when asked why she is showing animals. The question also came to Velarde about what she will do with the prize or buyers’ money and she said, “I want to pay back my grandpa for paying for my goat.”

This story is featured in the Feb 20, 2020 e-Edition.