BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Mexicali — City of 1 Million — Enacts Checkpoints Over COVID Threat Until Further Notice

MEXICALI — Checkpoints around the city of Mexicali were announced amid the spread and threat of COVID-19 until further notice, it was announced March 30. The checkpoints, which affect all public areas, will be from 6 to 10 p.m., and they go into effect immediately, according to a letter sent to Calexico city officials by their Mexicali counterparts on March 30.

Mexicali Press Release

The press release, from city Security Director Elena Andrade Ramirez and signed by Mexicali Mayor Marina Del Pilar Avila Olmeda, was sent to this newspaper by Calexico Assistant City Manager Miguel Figueroa.

City officials will hand out masks to members of the public and literature advising people to stay indoors during this pandemic unless they are essential workers or seeking essential services.

Mexicali is the capital city of Baja California, Mexico, and has 1.033 million residents.

The release also states that all nonessential travel from the port of San Felipe is advised against, according to the release.