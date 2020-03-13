Funding Sought for Memorial for Fallen Holtville Marine

State legislation has named this bridge on State Route 115 just west of Holtville in memory of U.S. Marine Cpl. Erik Silva | FILE PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — Two separate funding accounts were recently established to support the purchase of a memorial plaque to commemorate the late U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erik H. Silva, a Holtville native who was killed in action in the Iraq War in 2003.

The marker would be placed on the bridge where state routes 80/115 enter the city from the west. It received state approval but must be self-funded.

Kim Vincent, former president of the Holtville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 138, successfully negotiated with the California Legislature and the California Department of Transportation to grant her request for a memorial.

Initially, Vincent said she was told the plaque would cost about $10,000 to produce and install. She later found the amount is $6,640, still a tall order for a grass-roots effort.

“We have a Go Fund Me (free online fundraising platform) page going,” said Vincent by phone from her new home in Oklahoma. “We also have a direct-deposit account at the Sun Community (Federal Credit Union) branch in Holtville. So, friends far and wide can look for the Go Fund Me page or make direct deposits in the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 sub-account: Erik Silva Memorial Bridge, which it is earmarked for.” Those interested in contributing may also contact Vincent at hobvin10@yahoo.com.

