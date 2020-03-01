Alzheimer’s Presentations Scheduled

Stock Image

EL CENTRO — The Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter will hold presentations on March 12 at the El Centro Regional Medical Center Imperial Valley Mall location, 3451 S. Dogwood Road, suite 1220.

Sessions on “Healthy Living for your Brain and Body” will be from 11 a.m. to noon in Spanish and from 1-2 p.m. in English.

The class is designed to help people make lifestyle choices that will keep their brains and bodies healthy as they age. This includes diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.

For more information contact the Alzheimer’s Association at (619) 678-8322

or (619) 340-1261.

This story is featured in the Feb 27, 2020 e-Edition.