Dozens Turn Out for Drive-By Tribute to Farmworkers

A car full of parade-goers hold onto signs from inside their vehicles while driving in the procession meant to celebrate farmworkers on May 15 in Calexico. The event, organized by the Imperial Valley Car Parade Committee, honored field laborers who continue to work despite the COVID-19 pandemic. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

CALEXICO — Honking horns and clutching signs outside car windows proclaiming, “Si Se Puede (Yes, you can)” and “Gracias por su lo fuerzo (Thank you for your strength),” dozens of people took to the streets of Calexico the morning of May 15 to celebrate farmworkers.

Cars begin to line up in downtown Calexico for the Imperial Valley car parade honoring farmworkers a few hours before dawn on May 15. The event, organized by the Imperial Valley Car Parade Committee, celebrated farmworkers who continue to work despite the COVID-19 pandemic. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

Up before the sun, like the farmworkers themselves, the celebrants were behind the wheels of their vehicles, practicing social distancing amid this COVID-19 pandemic, to honor the men and women who despite local mandatory stay-at-home orders and, in many cases, international travel restrictions, are still out in the fields harvesting the vegetables and crops that help feed the country.

The event started around 3:15 a.m. and saw masses of vehicles and volunteers meet near the Calexico Police Department on Fifth Street and Mary Avenue before driving in a chain through the downtown areas of the city.

Organized by the Imperial Valley Car Parade Committee and done almost all entirely from vehicles, the parade culminated in goodie bags being handed out to the farmworkers present in the city.

This story is featured in the May 21, 2020 e-Edition.