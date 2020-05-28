Donations Still Being Accepted for GoFundMe for Silva

State legislation has named this bridge on State Route 115 just west of Holtville in memory of U.S. Marine Cpl. Erik Silva | FILE PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — A GoFundMe account set up by the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 in Holtville to raise funds for the signage for the Marine Cpl. Erik H. Silva Memorial Bridge is still actively accepting donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/marine-cpl-erik-h-silva-memorial-bridge

So far, the account has earned $1,205 of its goal of $8,000. U.S. Marine Cpl. Erik H. Silva, 22, of Holtville was killed in action in Iraq on April 3, 2003. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton in Oceanside.



To honor Silva’s life, his family, the city of Holtville, the American Legion Bradley Keffer Post 138 and its auxiliary, collaborated to have a local, state-owned bridge named after the fallen soldier.



This measure would designate the Alamo River Bridge on the Evan Hewes Highway (State Route 115) at the entry to the city as the Marine Cpl. Erik H. Silva Memorial Bridge.



The Department of Transportation determined the cost for appropriate signs showing this special designation to cost $6,640, and, upon receiving donations from non-state sources covering that cost, “WE WILL erect Erik’s signs,” according the auxiliary post behind the GoFundMe account.

