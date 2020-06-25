Trinity Baptist Constructs New Building; Not Quite Done

The new two-story building adjacent to Trinity Baptist Church in Holtville at 722 E. Sixth St. is shown. The exterior was built by Duggin Construction and the interior is being finished off by members of the church. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — Trinity Baptist funded and built a massive community hall for its church that when completed will offer a host of new amenities to Holtville.

“We are getting closer to finishing the new building. We (Trinity Baptist) are paying for it all and doing all of the work ourselves,” said Pastor Richard Moore, before explaining Duggins Construction Co. started the exterior of the project and congregation members are currently completing the interior work.

“The building would be finished by now, but we had delays caused by the pandemic for all sort of reasons. I expect the building to be completed before the end of the year,” said Moore, who said he leaves the ultimate timing of the completion of the project up to the Lord.

With more than 5,000 square feet on the first floor of a 27-feet-tall, two-story building, the gymnasium-like structure will be able to accommodate more than 300 people, excluding current social-distancing guidelines, Moore said.

“The new building has a large cooled gym that youth in Holtville will able to use to play basketball or volleyball and just cool off in the summer if they need to do that,” Moore said.

“The kitchen, bathroom, electrical and several other interior components of the structure still need to be finished. When the new building is completed, we could go up from hosting in-person services from 40 to 100 people under the current (COVID) standards for churches as set forth by the state,” Moore said.

Services at Trinity Baptist are currently taking place, but they are not worshiping as usual.

“We opened back up on Father’s Day but following the state and county guidelines. The church says we can have 50 people. To be safe (we) only have 40,” said church secretary Lynne Ming, adding that before COVID-19, the church auditorium held 160.

The kitchen in the new building will be certified by the county and will be able to help providing meals to residents in Holtville if the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic get worse, Moore said.

“If things get worse, we will be able to help Holtville. It’s all about helping people and loving people,” Moore said. Trinity Baptist Church is located at 722 E. Sixth St.

