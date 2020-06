Home » Regional News » Full Procession For ECPD Officer Efren Coronel Photo Gallery Full Procession For ECPD Officer Efren Coronel Photo Gallery

El Centro Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles leave Interstate 8 and drive onto Imperial Avenue in El Centro on the afternoon of June 8 as they guide and assist in transporting the remains of Officer Efren Coronel, who died June 3 from COVID-19 he contracted in the line of duty, to a mortuary in Brawley. | BRENDA TORRES PHOTO