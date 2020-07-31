Former Holtville Mayor Jerry Brittsan Dies at Age 84

Jerry Brittsan

HOLTVILLE — A former two-term mayor and member of the Holtville City Council, Jerry Myrle Brittsan, 84, died in Goose Creek, S.C., on July 18, according to family members.

Burial of Brittsan’s cremains will be at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville at a date to be determined, family stated in his obituary.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Russell Brittsan and Waltzia Landers on Sept. 19, 1935, Jerry Brittsan graduated from Holtville High School.

He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1973 and retired as an Electrician’s Mate 1st Class.

Later, Brittsan worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in South Carolina before returning to Holtville, where he married Jeanne and lived here for more than 30 years.

He was a member of the Holtville City Council in the 2000s and 2010s and was mayor for three terms.

He was a 50-year member of the Fleet Reserve, a member of the Masonic Lodge of Goose Creek, S.C., the Omar Shrine in Charleston, S.C., and the Al Bahr Shrine in San Diego. He was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church of Holtville and the Holtville Athletic Club. Brittsan enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sports events and awards ceremonies, family stated. He loved spending time at the Al Bahr Shriner Campgrounds, he had many friends there. He also loved to cook.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Jeanne Brittsan; his parents, Russell Brittsan and Waltzia Landers; and two of siblings, Edward Ormand and Jean Sack.

Brittsan is survived by his daughter, Carol Brittsan of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Hubert of Goose Creek; daughter, Cheryl Brittsan of Jacksonville, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Jerome and Janice Brittsan of New Palestine, Indiana; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Manda Brittsan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Eddie Green of Holtville; daughter, Sandra Claverie of Holtville; daughter, Dana Potter of Glendora; daughter and son-in-law, Cathi and Jose Larios of Holtville; son, Dale Phillips of Holtville; daughter, Kristi Phillips of Chula Vista. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carol and Josie Landers of Jacksonville, Oregon, and Jeanne’s brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Ruth Wheat of San Marcos, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“The family of Jerry Brittsan wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to the many doctors and staff of Trident Hospital and Vibra Hospital who cared for him. We would also like to thank his caregivers Amy Rivera, Arlene Bermudez, and Nicole Herring for their kind devotion to his care,” according to the obituary prepared by family.

Memorials may be given to The Al Bahr Shriners Children’s Hospital fund http://albahrshrine.org/donate.html or Trinity Baptist Church of Holtville Building Fund at www.holtvillebaptist.com. Or you can mail a check to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 776, Holtville, CA 92250.

This story is featured in the Jul 30, 2020 e-Edition.