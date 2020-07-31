Holtville Copter Crash Leaves Pilot with Minor Injuries

Employees with A Farmer Service Corp. of Imperial work to clear the crash site July 31 of a crop-dusting helicopter that went down one mile northeast of Holtville around 8:30 p.m. July 30. The pilot of the helicopter suffered minor facial injuries in the accident and no one else was injured. CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

The pilot of a downed crop-dusting helicopter sustained facial trauma that left him bleeding after a crash north of Holtville on July 30, but he reportedly received only minor injuries and was doing well in a San Diego-area hospital, Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva explained.

A photo taken shortly after the crash show A Farmer Service Corp. helicopter that collided with a stack of haybales in an alfalfa field off Norrish and Bridenstine roads northeast of Holtville on July 31. PHOTO COURTESY HOLTVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

The unidentified pilot, who was the only person on board, was transported to San Diego by ground ambulance purely as a precaution, Silva said July 31, but the pilot actually refused local medical transport and was driven to the to El Centro Regional Medical Center emergency room by a co-worker after the 8:30 p.m. crash.

The helicopter crash occurred about one mile northeast of Holtville near Norrish Road where it intersects with Bridenstine Road, confirmed Silva.

“Bystanders” heard “the engine sputtering” before the 2006 Road Craft helicopter collided with a stack of haybales while dusting an alfalfa field, Silva explained.

He described the aircraft as a total loss and said Federal Aviation Administration officials were already investigating the accident and that the dusting company’s workers were on site removing the helicopter.

A receptionist for Imperial-based A Farmer Service Corp. who answered the phone at the company’s headquarters also said the pilot was doing fine. She couldn’t provide any more information and said her employers were at the crash site around 10 a.m. July 31.

Meanwhile, Silva said the helicopter was carrying a “low-grade pesticide” that was spilled in the area.

Map coordinates of the crash site from Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva show the area between 2049 and 2199 Norrish Road in Holtville (latitude 32.8323/longitude -115.3569) GOOGLE MAP SCREEN CAPTURE

Imperial Irrigation District workers were at the site in the morning and reported that while about 20 gallons of pesticide did get spilled into and around an IID drain, there was “zero toxicity,” district spokesperson Robert Schettler said. Also, there was no damage to IID’s drainage system as a result of the crash.

No further information was available.