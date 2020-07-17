Holtville Student Awarded $1,500 Ag Scholarship

America's Farmers Bayer Fund | AMERICA'S FARMERS BAYER LOGO

HOLTVILLE — College junior Sydney Mange of Holtville has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

In the fall, Mange will continue her studies in agricultural education at California State University, Fresno, according to a press release.

“Bayer Fund is committed to improving educational opportunities in STEM fields for students in rural communities. The Grow Ag Leaders program provides an opportunity to help youth across the country with college expenses and encourage their pursuit of an ag education,” stated Michelle Insco, program officer, Bayer Fund, in the release.

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Mange to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school ag education.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields.

To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.

With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.

