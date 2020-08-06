Welcome Back to School Parade Set for First Day

CELESTE ALVAREZ PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — A parade recognizing the hard work that educators and school staff achieved over the summer to prepare students for fall classes will be held Aug. 17.

“We know that the Holtville Unified School District teachers and staff came together in a short period of time and were able to help compose a new teaching system that would benefit our Holtville students,” said Haley Dowsey, personnel technician for the city of Holtville. “Their overall response just reminds us of their dedication and focus for their students and their futures.”

The parade will be the first of its kind organized by the Holtville Complete Count Committee, which hopes to continue to support educators by encouraging local residents to participate in the 2020 Census.

“The 2020 Census will inform decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country,” explained Dowsey. “That includes funding and support for school programs and services such as special education, free and reduced-price lunch, classroom technology, teacher training, after-school programs, Head Start and more.”

City of Holtville, Holtville Fire Department, Holtville Chamber of Commerce, Holtville High School, HUSD teachers and staff, along with local residents and count committee volunteers will all be participating in the parade that will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17, the first day of school for many Holtville students.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, community members will be able to view the parade safely from their homes by watching live footage of the parade from the city of Holtville’s Facebook Page and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page, explained Dowsey. Unfortunately, the committee is still working on the parade route but will provide the community with details as soon as possible via the chamber and city’s Facebook pages.

However, if you would like to help get involved in the upcoming parade, the committee is asking the community members to help get students and educators excited for the school year by creating and posting signs in their yards to cheer on students as they begin the school year.

Although the parade is meant to welcome educators and students back to distance learning, Dowsey hopes it might also inspire local residents to take the Census seriously for the betterment of the city’s future.

“Think of your morning commute, Census results influence highway planning and construction, as well as grants for buses, subways, and other public transit systems,” Dowsey said. “The list goes on including programs to support rural areas, to restore wildlife, to prevent child abuse, to prepare for wildfires and to provide housing assistance for older adults.”

The committee is also urging community members to fill out their Census or encourage family and friends to do so. For questions regarding the census, visit the website www.2020census.gov

“We would like to thank all of the teachers and staff for their dedication and hard work,” said Dowsey. “We hope that our students succeed in all that they do.”

This story is featured in the Aug 6, 2020 e-Edition.