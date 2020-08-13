Youth Training, Air-Pollution Projects, Business Opportunities Take Stage at County Board Meeting

IMPERIALCOUNTY.ORG

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial County is gearing up for close to $700,000 more this year to fund youth occupational and academic learning.

The county Board of Supervisors authorized signing an agreement to release $3.57 million in funds from the state for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act youth subgrant.

The funding goes toward work experience, academic tutoring, preparation for post-secondary opportunities and mentorship, said Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Director Priscilla Lopez. The county is getting more money this year, but it is based on a formula that the state has.

The supervisors also approved air-pollution control projects that would add an air-filtration system at De Anza Magnet School in El Centro and pave the staff parking lot at Magnolia Elementary School in Brawley.

While projects are still passing through the Board of Supervisors, concerns about businesses reopening are still making their way to the board as well.

Tim Kelley with the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. spoke to the board about working with local businesses and the county Public Health Department to get training for businesses that are getting ready to reopen. IVEDC and other groups like the Small Business Development Center have already started to offer webinars and other training on safely reopening, he said. These webinars and other services are free to businesses looking at how to operate in a COVID-19 era.

Businesses wanting more information can call the Imperial County Public Health Department, IVEDC or the Small Business Development Center.

This story is featured in the Aug 13, 2020 e-Edition.