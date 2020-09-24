COLAB to Hold Two IID Candidate Forums, Oct. 1 and 8

Imperial Irrigation District headquarters in Imperial. | COURTESY PHOTO

PRESS RELEASE — Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business of Imperial County (COLAB) will stage two Imperial Irrigation District candidate forums, one for the Division 2 runoff on Oct. 1 and one for the Division 4 runoff on Oct. 8.

“The purpose of these forums is to educate the public of the some of the issues and the candidates’ position on these issues in order to provide the public with the best possible information with which to make their personal decision in this election process,” according to a Sept. 22 COLAB press release.

Due to COVID-19, the forums will not be open to public, but the public is encouraged to submit questions on the form available on the COLAB webpage, colabimperial.com, and email to COLAB at forum@colabimperial.com

“The forums will be recorded and posted on the COLAB website within three days of the forum. They will also be available on podcast by KXO. While we regret this limitation, public safety is of the highest priority,” the press release states.

The Division 2 runoff between Ryan Childers and J.B. Hamby will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1, while the Division 4 runoff between incumbent Erik Ortega and challenger H=Javier Gonzalez will be from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 8. “We thank each of the candidates for their interest in public service as an elected official. We encourage all citizens of Imperial Valley to vote either by the mail-in ballot or at the polls on Nov. 3. As a reminder, all registered voters in California will receive a mail-in ballot this year. This mail-in ballot can be completed, signed, and returned without postage as long as postmarked by Nov. 3. It can also be returned to the polls on Nov. 3, as well at various locations as advised by the Imperial County Election Department,” the release stated.

This story is featured in the Sep 24, 2020 e-Edition.