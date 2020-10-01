The Pentagonal Brewing Co. sign hangs in the bar area of the Barbara Worth Country Cub resort, which was to reopen to business Oct. 1. | CORISSA IBARRA PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — Both the bar and restaurant at Barbara Worth Country Club are now under the operation and management of Pentagonal Brewing Co., which closed up operations in Imperial and have permanently moved to Holtville.

The first day of business was to be Oct. 1, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be great. We’ve got a brewing company that’s going to handle the running of the bar and do steaks. … I’m excited. I think it’s a great marriage. It’s going to be good for us and good for them,” Barbara Worth owner Eddie Mejorado said.

The business will ease into operations at first, said Pentagonal Brewing Co. owner Chad Grieve, with limited hours, menus, and beer options, due to COVID-19 limitations and other considerations, but Pentagonal is looking at the long game.

On the bar side, it will be the full-on Pentagonal Brewing Co. experience recreated in Holtville, with a family friendly atmosphere that allowed family members of all ages to come in during the days and early evenings to enjoy food and drinks, Grieve said, adding that later in the evening the bar would be adults-only.

While the transfer of state and federal licensing won’t see beer being brewed on site until after the first of the year, there will be a full compliment of craft beers on tap and available at the bar. He said there will also be a focus on music returning to the venue.

Patio lighting hangs outside the newly rechristened Pentagonal Brewing Co. in Holtville a few days before its grand re-opening at the Barbara Worth Country Club. | COURTESY PHOTO

On the restaurant side, the patio-only dining was to start with steaks on Oct. 1, a fish fry on Oct. 2 and burgers Oct. 3.

Eventually, though, Grieve said Pentagonal is looking to restore fine-dining to the Barbara Worth.

“Everybody really has fond memories of Barbara Worth Sunday brunches, fine steaks, going out with family. We want to bring that back again,” he said.

Grieve said he wants to combine the unique experiences that made Barbara Worth’s restaurant so memorable and Pentagonal Brewing Co. so unique during its three years of operation in Imperial.

Pentagonal will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 and 4 p.m. (Thursday through Saturday) to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 (Sunday).

Normal hours of operation will be 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

