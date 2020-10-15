Holtville Briefs: Council OKs $177K Grant Application

Holtville Council Meeting | STOCK PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville City Council on Oct. 12 unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a $177,952 grant from the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

The application process establishes eligibility to receive the funds, even though the city has not identified which exact park projects it could possibly fund with the potential state parks grant.

“It’s a little early and that has yet to be determined,” City Manager Nick Wells said Oct. 14, referring to which proposed park projects may benefit.

Potential park initiatives that could receive the funding include the Alamo River railroad trestle improvement and wetlands projects, as well as the Mellinger Alamo River Trail, according to Wells’ Oct. 12 agenda report to the council.

Also, conceptual projects such as lighting the second Mac Park field and construction of a soccer facility have also been discussed in recent years.

The grant originates from the state department’s $185 million Per Capita program and is funded by the $4 billion made available in park and water bonds through Proposition 68.

Planning Commission Approves Sun Community Design

The Planning Commission on Oct. 5 approved the design review application for Sun Community Federal Credit Union’s construction of a new building at the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Holt Avenue.

The planned building will be a 1,609-square-foot single-story structure and include 10 parking spaces, a drive-through ATM and retention basin.

The credit union’s Holtville branch is currently housed in a leased space at 439 E. Fifth St.

This story is featured in the Oct 15, 2020 e-Edition.