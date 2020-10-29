Holtville Council OKs Request for Bids for Street Projects

Holtville City Limit sign at Alamo River bridge in Holtville. | FILE PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city to solicit bids for a sidewalk and street improvement project during its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 26.

The $374,000 sidewalk improvement project would create a pedestrian walkway on the north side of Ninth Street between Beale Avenue and Ash Avenue.

The project’s costs will be funded by a $331,000 grant from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program, which is administered by the state Department of Transportation District 11. An additional $43,000 in matching funds for the project have been secured from the city’s Local Transportation Authority fund.

The proposed project will still leave a segment of Ninth Street without a sidewalk on its north side between Ash and Oak avenues. Contract city planner Jeorge Galvan told the council that additional CMAQ grant funds may be sought to complete the stretch.

“The next round, we’ll continue the other side of the sidewalk,” Galvan said.

Additionally, the proposed project will require the installation of a 6-inch curb and gutter along the new interior sidewalk edge and new asphalt rubber hot mix pavement within the native earth area, according to the agenda item’s staff report.

During its meeting, the council also authorized the city to seek bids for the improvement of Orchard Road from the Alamo River Bridge to Fourth Street.

That project has a projected cost of $448,000 and will be funded by a $396,000 grant from Caltrans’ Surface Transportation Block Grant program and the State-Local Partnership Program. A $52,000 match from the city’s LTA fund will also help supplement costs.

The project aims to rehabilitate about 567 feet of Orchard Road, which serves as the city’s sole point of access from the south, the agenda item’s staff report stated.

The proposed improvement project will include accessibility improvements, including a curb ramp at the crosswalk on Fifth Street and Cedar Avenue and new pedestrian sidewalk with its respective curb and gutter.

City Manager Nick Wells indicated during the meeting that he would likely seek a change order that would add a roadway feature that would help prevent motorists from driving over the island at the southwest corner of the Fourth Street and Orchard Road intersection.

