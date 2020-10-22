Oct. 22 Holt Park town hall, candidate forum postponed; new date TBD

Holt Park in Holtville | COURTESY IMAGE

A town hall and Holtville City Council candidate forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Holt Park gazebo has been postponed because of a scheduling conflict with the televised final U.S. Presidential debate, according to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber, which organized the town hall, sent out a text message to its members stating the event was to be cancelled because of the debate, which is also scheduled for 6 p.m. on all major television networks.

A rescheduled date for the town hall, which was also to be livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page, is “to be determined,” according to the text message.

The Holtville Tribune will advise our readers of the rescheduled date as soon as it becomes available.

Three seats are up for grab on the Holtville City Council, and the Oct. 22 town hall was to be the first coordinated event in which the four candidates were to gather. Seeking election are incumbents, Mayor James Predmore, council members Virginia “Ginger” Ward and Michael Pacheco, and challenger Murray Anderson.

Candidate profiles for Anderson and Pacheco can be viewed here. Predmore and Ward did not provide profiles to the Tribune.