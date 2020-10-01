SDSU-IV Exceeds Enrollment Records – Again

FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) campus’ all-time record for full-time equivalent students attending classes has been shattered this semester, according to newly released university census figures.

The census shows SDSU-Imperial Valley now has full-time equivalent students (FTES) of 873.95, up from the record set last year at 829. FTES is figured by taking the total number of credit hours for which students are enrolled and dividing by 15. The previous campus high FTES of 791.2 was set in 2015.

“We can all celebrate these numbers today,” SDSU-Imperial Valley Dean Gregorio Ponce stated in a press release. “They are a sign that the hard work we are doing to grow the opportunities our campus offers students and the Valley are working.”

SDSU-Imperial Valley’s continued growth is even more impressive when compared to other colleges within the university.

In a message to the campus, Ponce wrote, “We celebrate, too, in comparison with all the other colleges, that SDSU-IV showed the largest growth at 105.4 percent. … A big thank you and a bigger felicidades to all of you for this great accomplishment!”

The increase in FTES comes as the campus continues the work of implementing an ambitious goal of doubling total SDSU-Imperial Valley enrollment to 2,000 students over the next five years. To that end, the campus has added full-time, four-year degree programs, advanced degree programs and other offerings.

This fall, the campus added a full-time freshman psychology program following the start of a full-time freshman criminal justice program in 2019. It had been nearly a decade since full-time bachelor’s degree programs were offered at SDSU-Imperial Valley.

In addition to the freshman courses, the campus hired as its new Associate Dean for Academics Mark Wheeler, the immediate past President of the SDSU University Senate, to help expand the local academic offerings. It also added two new faculty positions and enhanced services to assist students attending courses on virtual platforms.

The increase in FTES is even more impressive because it reflects students’ dedication to getting a university education at a time when almost all instruction has had to move to virtual platforms due to the pandemic.

And while many universities have lost students because of the shift to virtual learning, SDSU-Imperial Valley’s head count of 1,064 is just one down from 2019’s record enrollment.

Meanwhile, SDSU-Imperial Valley students continue to enjoy, though virtually, small class sizes, an outstanding global faculty, research opportunities for students and internships.

