AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct the five small-cell poles with top mounted antennas

antennas at 29-feet 8-inches above ground level at the following locations in Calexico, Imperial County, California:

(Project 6120008168) Adjacent to 709 Blair Avenue.

(Project 6120008171)

Adjacent to 832 Salvador Guilin Street. (Project 6120008172) Adjacent to 1017 H Fritsch Street.

(Project 6120008173) Adjacent to 1232 D Hinojosa Avenue.

(Project 6120008174) Adjacent to

221 W Birch Street.

Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential

effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to:

Project Number – AMG EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or

via telephone at (585) 815-3290.