New Finance Manager Hired; Kiln Donated to High School

HOLTVILLE — Adriana Amezcua recently joined the city of Holtville as its finance supervisor. Her first day of employment with the city was Oct. 19.

Amezcua had previously worked for El Centro Regional Medical Center’s finance department for about 10 years and was employed by the city of El Centro and various retail companies in Calexico in the past as well.

The Calexico native spent part of her life residing in Mexico, where she earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from an institute of higher education. She also has an associate degree in business from Imperial Valley College.

Ceramics Kiln Donated to Holtville High

A ceramics kiln and 65 plaster molds were recently donated to Holtville High School by a member of the Valley community.

The high school already has one kiln in its possession and the donated kiln will allow art students to complete ceramic projects quicker, Holtville High School art teacher Alfredo Guzman said.

Ceramics projects are typically created over the course of the school year by students enrolled in a beginning art class, Guzman said in an email.

The kiln, worth an estimated $500, and plaster molds, worth an estimated $1,300, were donated by Calexico resident Adriana Sano, who previously operated a ceramics business.

Community Cleanup Event

The city of Holtville and CR&R waste services will be hosting a community clean-up event from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2199 Bonds Corner Road.

Residents are invited to drop off the following items: furniture, yard waste, large appliances, and electronic waste. Up to nine vehicle tires will also be accepted for disposal.

Participants must be residents of Holtville and provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license and water bill. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Bradley-Keffer Auxiliary to Prepare, Donate Turkey Dinners

The American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138 auxiliary will prepare and donate turkey dinners and food baskets for several less-fortunate families in Holtville in advance of Thanksgiving.

The selected families will be identified by the Holtville Unified School District, auxiliary president Karen Gibbs said.

The food items will be distributed at the American Legion hall on Nov. 20. The auxiliary also has plans to prepare and donate ham dinners for less-fortunate families in December, Gibbs said.

