Holtville Approves Request of COPS Program Funds

Holtville City Hall and Civic Center. | COURTESY IMAGE

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville City Council recently approved two separate resolutions authorizing the request of allocated state grant funds that will be used to pay for police services.

The grant funds come from the state’s Citizen Option for Public Safety and are administered locally by the Imperial County Executive Office.

An annual amount of $100,000 is allocated for the city through the COPS program and must be formally requested from the county CEO. One of the council’s resolutions authorizes the city to request the funds to be used in the current fiscal year.

The approval of the second resolution authorizes the request of an additional $64,181 in “growth” funding that was recently made available and to be used to offset expenditures from fiscal 2019-20.

Plans call for funds to be spent in compliance with Assembly Bill 3229, passed in 1996 and which permits the monies to be spent on personnel costs.

“As in past years, it is recommended that the request be made to offset ‘law enforcement officer salaries,’” the Nov. 23 agenda item report stated.