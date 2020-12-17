Goodsell Named Holtville Mayor, Anderson Joins Council

Newly elected and re-elected members of the Holtville City Council were sworn in, and the council itself reorganized officers, on Monday night, Dec. 14. Newcomer Murray Anderson (from left) took the oath of office, while appointed incumbent Michael Pacheco and incumbent Virginia "Ginger" Ward were both sworn in following the certification more than a week ago of their reelection bids. Meanwhile, council members Michael Goodsell and Richard Layton were sworn in as mayor and mayor pro tem. | JULIO MORALES PHOTOS/ILLUSTRATION

HOLTVILLE — The reorganization of the Holtville City Council on Monday, Dec. 14, resulted in the addition of one new council member, the selection of a new mayor and mayor pro tempore, and the departure of its former mayor.

After initially serving the city for two years as a Planning Commission member and eight years as a council member, James Predmore bade his colleagues on the dais goodbye.

Former Holtville Mayor James Predmore (third from left) received a plaque from the city on Monday, Dec. 14, for his 11 years of public service. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Following his fourth-place finish in the Nov. 3 election for three open council seats, Predmore’s tenure with the council and as mayor for the past year came to a close on Monday.

“It’s been fun and challenging, and I learned a lot,” Predmore said. “I’m going to miss it.”

Predmore indicated that he and his wife will soon be leaving Holtville and plan to join family near Austin, Texas, where his son, daughter, and grandchildren live.

He initially came to serve the city as a planning commissioner in 2009 and was first elected to the council in 2012. Aside from his mayorship of 2020, Predmore had also served as mayor in 2016.

“I want to thank everybody for all their support,” he said.

During his most recent time as mayor, he also served as the city’s delegate to the Imperial County Transportation Commission and was appointed to the Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council, to name just some of the local and regional stakeholder groups for which he was a representative.

For his combined 11 years of public service, Predmore was presented with a commemorative plaque from the city and his colleagues.

“In the time I’ve known you, you’ve done so much more for the people of Holtville than even what you’ve done on the council,” said council member Michael Goodsell, who was selected to succeed Predmore as mayor and as the city’s delegate on a couple of local stakeholder groups.

Murray Anderson was also sworn in as a council member during Monday’s meeting. Anderson received the second-greatest number of votes on Nov. 3, about 24.7 percent of the votes cast, or 870 votes total.

Anderson’s first two official votes as a council member were to support the equally unanimous approvals of Goodsell as mayor and council member Richard Layton as mayor pro tem.

During the council meeting, incumbent council members Michael Pacheco and Virginia “Ginger” Ward were sworn in as well.

Ward received the third-greatest number of ballots last month, about 21.4 percent, or 753 votes, while Pacheco, who was initially appointed to the council in 2019 and ran as an incumbent in November, finished as the top vote-getter in the council race, tallying 36 percent, or 1,290 votes.