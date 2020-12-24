Holtville-area Grower Directs $2.5K to Verde 4-H Club

Members of the Verde 4-H Club show off their livestock competition ribbons from the 2018 California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta in this cover photo from the club's Facebook page. | COURTESY PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — Local farmer Jack Vessey recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Verde 4-H Club, according to a Dec. 15 press release.

Holtville-area farmer Jack Vessey | COURTESY PHOTO

Verde 4-H Club will use the funds to support its club projects and leadership events.

“We are so blessed to have such great people like Mr. Jack Vessey that support our local youth and our community. We appreciate all that he has done,” stated Stacy Britschgi, Verde 4-H community leader, in the release.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” stated Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

