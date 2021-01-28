Holtville Briefs: Construction Projects Steadily Advancing

The first of three three-story buildings as part of the 44-unit Fern Crossing apartment complex on Fourth Street between Holt and Fern avenues in Holtville is nearly finished. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — A trio of construction projects near the city’s downtown area are advancing as expected, with one nearing completion, one partially finished, and one just getting underway.

The future site of the new Sun Community Federal Credit Union branch office at the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Holt Avenue is awaiting grading.

| CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The credit union is expected to soon submit to the city its plans for the site’s grading, which suggests construction is imminent, City Manager Nick Wells said on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The planned building will be a 1,609-square-foot single-story structure and include 10 parking spaces, a drive-through ATM and retention basin.

The city’s Planning Commission had approved the design review application for the new branch office on Oct. 5. The credit union’s Holtville branch is currently housed in a leased space at 439 E. Fifth St.

Raspados Cuchi’s Almost Ready

Nearby, at 574 Holt Ave., the new 1,294-square-foot Raspados Cuchi’s is just about nearing opening day. City officials are awaiting word from the restaurant’s owners for the city to conduct a final inspection before the eatery can formally open for business, Wells said.

“At this point we don’t have any official capacity, but we’ll know before they open,” Wells said.

The construction project includes a pair of apartments that are being built adjacent to the restaurant building. Preliminary site work began in October 2019, with construction having begun in February.

A building variance was sought and approved by the city to allow for an alley between the retail building and the apartments next door, the city previously reported.

Fern Crossing Update

Not far away on Fourth Street, between Holt and Fern avenues, the 44-unit Fern Crossing apartment complex is rapidly advancing as well, with one of its three three-story buildings nearing completion.

| CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

A temporary certificate of occupancy is being requested for that nearly completed building to allow the developer, Pacific West Communities Inc., to establish a manager’s office, Wells said.

Though no residents are expected to move in anytime soon, the temporary certificate of occupancy will allow some office equipment to be moved in for use, Wells said.

The project was initially approved by the city in mid-2018 and will house 1,618 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. More recently its developer was awarded state subsidies to convert the mixed-space development into farmworker housing and help offset construction costs.

The transition to farmworker housing stirred up concerns among some city officials, who had expressed a preference for market-rate housing to bolster the city’s shortage of housing stock.