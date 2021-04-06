EL CENTRO — Due to high winds, the final closure of all eastbound lanes on the Interstate 8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project in El Centro from Forrester Road to Highway 86/Fourth Street has been rescheduled to Tuesday night, April 6, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The final of four overnight closures had been slated for Monday night, April 5, in order to install falsework, or temporary structures used for support during construction, according to the state Department of Transportation.

One lane of westbound I-8 will also be closed during the rescheduled final night with the remaining lanes open to traffic, according to a Caltrans press release.

Detours are as follows:

Detour for eastbound I-8 closures: Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Forrester Road and travel north to Evan Hewes Highway east to Highway 86/Fourth Street south to the I-8 connector.

Detour for westbound I-8 closures: Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit at Highway 86/Fourth Street and travel north to Adams Avenue/Evan Hewes Highway west, to Forrester Road south to the I-8 connector.

The recommended detour maps for the full interchange closure can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8-imp-interchange.

Access to businesses and medical facilities will continue via the detour.

The I-8/Imperial Avenue Interchange Project removed the existing bridge and eastbound on- and off-ramps and will reconstruct the structure and the on- and off-ramps in both directions. Construction will include a new entrance loop ramp from southbound Imperial Avenue to eastbound I-8 and create access to the city of El Centro’s upcoming extension of southbound Imperial Avenue to city areas south of I-8.

Project construction began spring 2020.