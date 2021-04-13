Home
Free AARP Tax Prep Help Available Through May 17

The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide Program is extending free tax services to the new tax deadline of May 17 and is now open for walk-in and appointment services at its El Centro location.

The scheduled dates and times are as follows:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Tuesdays) April 13, April 27, and May 11.
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Walk-ins will be accepted until 1 p.m.

The program will be located at the El Centro Community Center, 375 S. First St. Enter through the parking lot door.

AARP Tax-Aide serves low- to moderate-income individuals of all ages. No fee is required, and AARP membership is not required.

For more information, contact Helen Lopez at 760-427-2495.

