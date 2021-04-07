IID Board Awards $68,300 to Local School Districts

During its Tuesday, April 6 meeting, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors awarded $68,300 to 17 Imperial Valley school districts for 2021-2022 through its Special Projects Grant Program, according to a district press release.

“We’re pleased to see the Special Projects Grant Program continue to support our communities and our children,” stated Jim Hanks, IID board president, in the press release. “These grants are such a wonderful investment in helping to keep our school districts whole.”

IID acquired nearly 42,000 acres of Western Farms land in 2004 and subsequently developed the Special Projects Grant Program, in conjunction with the Imperial County Office of Education, allowing the district to make in-lieu payments equal to the property taxes that would have been paid by a non-public entity owner, the release states.

The funding grants were made to the school districts based upon the acreage of Western Farms land inventory owned by IID located within the boundaries of the school districts.

The recipients of the 2021-2022 IID Special Projects Grant Program are: