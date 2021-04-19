SDSU-IV, SDSU Global Campus Partner for New Degree Programs

CALEXICO — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley and SDSU Global Campus are partnering to develop two new degree completion programs available beginning in fall 2021.

For the first time, Imperial Valley residents interested in completing a bachelor’s degree in business administration or child development will be able to do so through a unique, flexible program, according to a SDSU-IV press release.

The program is primarily delivered online and taught by SDSU faculty. SDSU Global Campus advisers will also provide on-site student services at SDSU-IV.

“We are excited about this partnership and the way it allows us to provide more college degree opportunities for the Valley,” stated SDSU-IV Associate Dean for Academics Mark Wheeler. “We know there is a lot of interest in both degree programs. Now busy working professionals will have access to degree completion programs thanks to the flexibility of the program.”

The deadline to apply for admission to both degree completion programs is May 15.

“In service of SDSU’s core mission, these programs will extend access to a wide range of learners in the Imperial Valley region. We look forward to expanding these offerings in the future,” SDSU Global Campus Dean Radhika Seshan stated in the release.

Students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in business administration program will take online courses through the Fowler College of Business. The program will cover core business concepts, including accounting, ethics, finance, information systems, leadership, management, marketing, operations and supply chain management, entrepreneurship, and strategy. The program blends essential topics with the important trends and issues facing today’s business world.

The child development program provides students with the skills needed to shape the future of the community. Course topics include team-teaching, community networking and engagement, curriculum building and numerous other topics. The program includes 120 hours of community outreach experience in the Imperial Valley region that will allow students to work directly with child and family services providers.

Information about the new degree completion programs, applications for admission, and financial aid are available at neverstoplearning.net/SDSUIV.