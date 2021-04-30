PLASTER CITY — The teenage team of Chad Goodsell and Evan Estrada tore through wind-shipped dusty conditions in the west desert to take the overall title in the OTB Easter Scramble on Saturday, April 24 at Plaster City East.

Goodsell, 16, of Holtville and his teammate and co-pilot Estrada, 19, of Imperial, traded work over the three-hour race on Goodsell’s 2021 Husqvarna TE 250i, swapping control of the bike with Estrada every other lap in the six-lap Easter Scramble, an American Motorcycle Association District 38 event.

Evan Estrada of Imperial takes his turn a 2021 Husqvarna TE 250i as one half of a two-person team with Chad Goodsell of Holtville during the OTB Easter Scramble on Saturday, April 24 at Plaster City East. Goodsell and Estrada won first overall. | JUDD NEVES PHOTO

“It was a super fun course. I got a horrible start but was able to come in first at the end of lap one to hand it off to Evan,” said Chad, a sophomore at Holtville High. “Every lap, we were able to put in some good laps to increase our lead and finished first overall.”

Reports were that gusty conditions might have been an issue for riders, but Goodsell said it was only “breezy” in the staging area.

“The course was fast whoops and sand. Just a little rocky, not much, though.” He said lap times between he and Estrada were consistent.

Goodsell and his partner, who is a freshman at Chico State University, raced a total of 156 miles to finish the course with an unofficial time of 3:09:04.761, according to AMA D38’s posted results.

Riding in the 250 (cc) Expert class, Goodsell and Estrada were among a field of about 70 motorcyclists. Also racing in Saturday’s OTB Easter Scramble were quads (ATVs) and side-by-sides (SXS/UTVs).

Other top motorcycle finishers included Kole Parker (San Diego) at 3:20:17.735 in the Open Expert class and Brayden Collie (El Cajon) at 3:26:49.735 in 250 EX class, according to AMA D38.

Imperial’s “Wild” Bill McNeer steers his Sportsman class side-by-side (SXS) to a third-place finish among the UTVs during the OTB Easter Scramble on Saturday, April 24 at Plaster City East. | JUDD NEVES PHOTO

The top-three ATV finishers (six laps) were Christopher Avalos (Yuma), 3:44:57.493 (ATV EX class); Steve Lira (city unavailable), 3:36:42.141 (ATV Amateur class); and Casey Lizaola (Holtville), 3:43:34.426 (ATV Veteran Expert class). The top-three UTV finishers (four laps) were Mike Sandoval (Fallbrook), 2:08:09.302 (Pro Unlimited class); Bryce Marking (Prescott, Ariz.), 2:08:24.586 (Pro Unlimited); “Wild” Bill McNeer (Imperial), 2:16:08.474 (Sportsman class).

For complete results from Saturday's OTB Easter Scramble and more information about upcoming AMA District 38 events, check out the D38 website

Meanwhile, Goodsell said he’ll be back in action as a solo rider at AMA D38’s next race on Sept. 26 and will team up with Estrada again for the district’s Christmas Classic on Dec. 11.

SCORE SEASON OFF TO STRONG START

EL DORADO RANCH — The starting (and finishing) line for the 34th annual SCORE San Felipe 250, which took place over three days April 15-18, was shifted about 10 to 15 miles north of town to meet the COVID considerations of the Mexican government.

SCORE’s first contest of the off-roading season for the granddaddy of desert racing saw the always-popular technical inspections/contingency event also take place at El Dorado Ranch to keep people spread out and limit COVID exposure. Tech is where race fans flock to see the trucks, cars, and bikes on display as race officials ensure the teams and their vehicles meet standards. Actual race day was April 17.

Chris Miller of Rancho Santa Fe races in the Trophy Truck division in the SCORE San Felipe 250 on April 17 in Baja California, Mexico. | ADRIAN MARTINEZ PHOTO/IG: @the_best_bajas_pics

The Trophy Truck class was stacked as usual, with roughly 30 racers/teams. The overall winner was Bryce Menzies of Las Vegas with a time of 4 hours, 28 minutes in his Mason Motorsports AWD Trophy Truck.

A top local winner in one of the more-popular events was Trophy Truck Spec class second-place finisher Brock Heger of El Centro and teammate Ryan Hancock of Yuma, who partnered for a time of 5 hours, 8 minutes in a TSCO-built ride.

The top-three finishers in the premiere events (Trophy Truck, Trophy Truck Spec, and Class 1 buggies) were:

SCORE Trophy Truck Results: 1) Menzies, 4:28:00.803 2) Luke McMillin (San Diego), 4:28:16.346 3) Andy McMillin (San Diego), 4:35:17.406; SCORE Trophy Truck Spec: 1) Jason Coleman (Huntington Beach), 5:05:02.871 2) Hancock/Heger, 5:08:41.573 3) Kyle Jergensen (Phelan), 5:15:25.877; Class 1: Shelby Reid (Apple Valley), 5:17:08.962 2) Mason Cullen (Long Beach), 5:50:35.776 3) Mario Fuentes (Juarez, Mexico), 06:49:28.383

In all, there were nearly a dozen Imperial County racers spread out through 35 classes. To see how local racers fared (highlighted in blue), download the SCORE San Felipe 250 official results:

The results from this San Felipe 250 will set the racers’ starting positions for the Trophy Trucks, spec Trophy Trucks and Class 1 for the 53rd annual SCORE Baja 500 on June 9-13 in Ensenada, where we expect to see the debut of SCORE Trophy Truck champion Luke McMillin’s new Mason Motorsports AWD vehicle.

For more information on this and other SCORE races and news, visit SCORE International's website

Andy McMillin of San Diego gets the sand flying in his Trophy Truck during the SCORE San Felipe 250 on April 17 in Baja California, Mexico. | ADRIAN MARTINEZ PHOTO/IG: @the_best_bajas_pics

COMING UP …

The NORRA 1000 in Ensenada wrapped up Thursday, April 29, and we expect to bring you results and a little more from the local competitors (we’re looking at you, Art Eugenio).

Meanwhile, Best in the Desert’s Silver State 300 runs through Sunday, May 2. Anyone heading out to Alamo, Nevada for the Jimco-sponsored event can catch bikes and quads at 6 a.m. and cars, trucks, and UTVs at 10 a.m., both Saturday, May 1. We’ll also bring you results from that one, as well.

