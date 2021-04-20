Calexico police are seeking attempted murder suspect Francisco Javier Velazquez, 32, of Calexico, who is considered armed and dangerous. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

CALEXICO — A 32-year-old convicted felon who is considered armed and dangerous is being sought in connection with a stabbing in the 700 block of Paulin Avenue on April 4, Calexico police announced on Facebook on Monday, April 19.

Although Calexico police are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect, identified as Calexico resident Francisco Javier Velazquez, the enforcement detail to capture him on April 6 also led to the apprehension of five undocumented immigrants at the house in question and the detainment of a Los Angeles County gang member who was later released from custody.

This all was reported on a social media post from the Calexico Police Officers Association, which also provided a photo of the suspect. Velazquez, who “was not located and is currently wanted for attempted murder,” is also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on an unrelated case involving a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Velazquez’s alleged victim was assaulted near that location two days prior to the search and “had been seriously stabbed and was transported to a local hospital,” the CPOA wrote in its post.

U.S. Border Patrol agents gather outside a Calexico house in the 700 block of Paulin Avenue on April 6, where five undocumented immigrants were discovered. Calexico police were searching for an attempted murder suspect at the location and found the immigrants inside. The suspect fled from police and is still wanted. | PRESLEY RAMIREZ PHOTO

At some point leading up to the search, police identified Velazquez as the suspect and “officers converged onto Francisco’s residence and tactically approached his property. While entering the property, Francisco was alerted and fled. He was able to jump several nearby property fences,” the CPOA reported.

Officers established a perimeter around the neighborhood and conducted a yard-to-yard search for Velazquez, police reported. Imperial County Sheriff’s Office’s unmanned aerial system unit assisted in the search and launched two law enforcement drones.

Five undocumented immigrants, located on the property, were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents called to the scene.

Those with information on Velazquez’s whereabouts are being asked to contact the Calexico Police Department at 760-768-2140, reference case No. C21-05089.

“The CPOA would like the thank all the allied agencies who assisted in the investigation. #TeamWork,” according to the association’s Facebook post.

A Los Angeles County gang member who was detained from inside a home in the 700 block of Paulin Avenue on April 6 was later released. Police were at the location attempting to locate an attempted murder suspect, who fled the scene. Within the house, were also five undocumented immigrants turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents, who can be seen in the background. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION