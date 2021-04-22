Holtville Police Briefs: April 15-19

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from April 15 through April 19.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

10:38 a.m.: A Holtville resident flagged down a passing deputy to report the theft of a package containing a gold and diamond ring worth $182.

11:33 a.m.: A Holtville resident reported witnessing a man hit a woman after the two were arguing. The caller told deputies that the man took an item from the woman’s hands before walking away. The man was last seen walking southbound on Walnut south of Sixth Street.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

10:40 p.m.: A Holtville resident reported that his sewage pipe is backed up due to a nearby restaurant dumping oil and grease down the drain. The resident was advised that public works would not respond if the problem was on their property.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

3:05 p.m.: The Holtville Postmaster called deputies to report that a postal worker was being followed by a gray pit bull and a black mutt. The dogs were not being aggressive and were gone by the time deputies arrived at the scene.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

10:17 a.m.: A female subject called 911 from the Salton City area to report witnessing the driver of another vehicle hitting somebody in the passenger seat while swerving and speeding down the road.

1:07 p.m.: An Imperial Irrigation District employee called deputies to report a large group of campers jumping into the Highline Canal near the intersection of Highway 98 and Bornt Road.

7:35 p.m.: A Seeley resident called deputies and stated that individuals and the Sheriff’s Office have been sending “guys” to her home who are possibly taking her hormones from a shelf. The caller said that she needs the hormones, otherwise she “goes crazy.”