Holtville Police Briefs: April 20-26

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from April 20 through April 26.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

9:21 a.m.: A man called the Sheriff’s Office from the corner of Ferguson Road and Gowling Road to report that an unknown male subject in a gray Chevrolet had been yelling profanities at him.

10:59 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a dehydrated and delusional subject walking down the middle of the road toward the Holtville water tower on Fourth Street. Callers reported that the subject was not injured but was not responding to anyone and was possibly under the influence of drugs.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

1:54 p.m.: A resident of Holt Avenue requested to speak with a deputy regarding “rumors about him talking and waving to people on the highway.” The caller advised that he doesn’t talk to anybody other than his family and the Sheriff’s Office and said that people are driving by his residence and possibly spreading rumors.

2:46 p.m.: A Palm Avenue resident called deputies to report that an ice cream van with music has been driving by between 8 and 9 p.m. and the caller thought that it was an odd time to be selling ice cream.

6:51 p.m.: A Holt Avenue resident called deputies in regard to somebody “trying to get him arrested for leering on someone’s daughter,” and asked what kind of evidence is needed for that. The caller also stated that he is not actually leering at anybody’s daughter.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

8:36 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident visited the Holtville substation to report that he is being “stalked by neighbors and everybody driving and walking by.”

12:17 p.m.: A Holt Avenue resident requested that deputies contact him in reference to “everybody making false accusations about him being on the road and admitting to stuff.” The caller advised that he received a call from someone at Minneapolis Court and they told him that people are accusing him of killing somebody.

4:53 p.m.: An Orange Avenue resident reported that their neighbors were in their backyard shooting pigeons with a pellet gun.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

5:46 p.m.: A man in a white Toyota Echo requested to speak with a deputy about his grandpa spreading rumors about him. A deputy read a series of text messages the man showed him and determined that the grandpa was not spreading rumors about him.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

8:29 a.m.: A Pine Avenue resident reported that all of the windows had been broken out of her Toyota Avalon and her purse was stolen from the front passenger floorboard.

1:27 p.m.: A Holt Avenue resident called deputies to complain about “people making lies about him.”