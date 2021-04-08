Imperial County Sheriff's Office | FILE IMAGE
Holtville Police Briefs: March 30-April 6

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from March 30 through April 6.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

8:56 a.m.: A subject at the Holtville Hot Springs reported that her ex-husband had taken her vehicle and left her stranded. She told deputies that she believes her ex could be headed back to Phoenix, Arizona.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

10:33 p.m.: A resident of the Spanish Trails trailer park called deputies to report a suspicious male subject in a white truck driving around the park staring at children. The caller reported that they confronted the man, who then left to a different part of the trailer park.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

9:11 p.m.: A resident at the corner of Chestnut Avenue and Rose Avenue reported that their neighbor’s Labrador retriever was loose. The caller advised that the dog is aggressive and has bitten their son in the past.

