Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 20-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 20 through April 26.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

7:41 a.m.: A Desert Shores resident reported that an unknown subject broke into their trailer and left behind drugs.

9:31 a.m.: A Niland resident reported a suspicious woman wearing a black shirt and red shorts and talking to herself while she looked into people’s property and vehicles.

11:31 a.m.: A Niland resident was involved in a dispute with their landlord over the tenant flying a Klu Klux Klan flag. The landlord advised deputies that they were considering evicting the tenant.

12:27 p.m.: A Niland resident called deputies to report spotting two of his neighbors “beating each other.” The caller hung up and didn’t provide any further information.

4:33 p.m.: A Niland landlord requested to speak with a supervisor at the Sheriff’s Department in reference to their tenant owning guns and flying a confederate flag.

7:09 p.m.: A subject in Calipatria called deputies to report that they had been shot in Niland but did not provide any further information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

6:04 p.m.: A Niland resident called 911 to report being verbally attacked by a neighbor after arriving home.

6:17 p.m.: An ambulance and sheriff’s deputies were requested at Naval Air Facility El Centro after military personnel were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a civilian woman.

8:49 p.m.: A concerned citizen in Winterhaven called deputies to report an unknown subject who had been lying on the side of the road and appeared disoriented.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

4:09 a.m.: U.S. Border Patrol agents detained three subjects in Palo Verde with 225 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon with a round in the chamber. Sheriff’s deputies responded and took the men into custody.

12:01 p.m.: A resident of Melon Road outside of Holtville requested extra patrol checks after spotting suspicious subjects on bicycles prowling the area at night.

2:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to a house fire near the intersection of Austin Road and Worthington Road outside of Imperial.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

3:39 a.m.: A resident of Coachella Canal Road near Niland reported the theft of a generator and other items from his trailer.

1:02 p.m.: A subject in Seeley called deputies to report receiving a threatening phone call. The caller also advised deputies that they had received photos of decapitated heads and severed limbs in the mail.

5:39 p.m.: A man in the Niland/Slab City area called 911 to report a snake inside his home. The man advised that he could hear the snake hissing and was on top of his bed with his dog. The man was advised that the Fish & Game Department doesn’t respond for snakes.

6:51 p.m.: A subject was reported to be drunk and throwing items around and yelling at cashiers at the Family Dollar store in Salton City.

7:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to an ATV accident at the Gecko Campground in Glamis. The 18-year-old victim was conscious and breathing but had a possible broken leg.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

12:42 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported hearing two neighbors in an argument followed by a gunshot. Four deputies responded to the incident along with an ambulance and fire personnel.

12:54 p.m.: Deputies responded to house fire near the corner of Evan Hewes Highway and La Brucherie Road outside of El Centro.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

7:25 a.m.: A computer, a Ford F350 and other items were reported stolen from Morgan Family Farms near Brawley.

12:22 a.m.: A Niland resident called deputies to report that her son, who lives at Slab City, told her that there are individuals practicing Satanic rituals at the location and “sacrificing people,” and that he was going to be one of them. The caller advised deputies that her son does do drugs but that she is concerned for his safety.