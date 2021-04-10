FOOTBALL: Holtville @ Mt. Empire

PINE VALLEY — After a 45-14 road victory last week, the Holtville High football squad heads west via Interstate 8 to take on Mountain Empire at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The Vikings (2-2 overall, 2-0 Desert League) take on the struggling Red Hawks (0-4 overall, 0-1 DL) for what will be a championship game, win or loss. If Holtville wins, they will be crowned sole DL champs; if they lose, the Vikings will share the title.

Check back for quarterly scores, and stay tuned for complete game coverage early Saturday morning, April 10.

FIRST QUARTER: 6-0 Holtville. 7:45 left in 1Q.

FIRST QUARTER: 14-0 Holtville. 16 seconds left in 1Q.

SECOND QUARTER: 22-0 Holtville. 6:32 left in 2Q.

HALFTIME: Holtville 30, Mountain Empire 0.

THIRD QUARTER: 44-0 Holtville. 2:24 left in 3Q.

FOURTH QUARTER: 50-6 Holtville.

FINAL SCORE: Holtville 50, Mountain Empire 6. Holtville Vikings win the Desert League championship!