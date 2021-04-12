GIRLS’ SOCCER: Spartans Crush Vikings in Spring Break Matchup

EL CENTRO — The Holtville High School girls’ soccer team seemed like it was on spring break during its game on Wednesday, April 7, against Central Union High, falling to the Spartans, 8-0, here.

Holtville High School junior Rachelle Gasca kicks the ball during the Vikings’ nonleague game against Central Union High in El Centro on Wednesday, April 7. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Vikings (1-6 overall) fell behind early with Central freshman Camila Munguia putting the Spartans on top five minutes into the game.

Munguia would go on to find the back of the net four times in the contest, followed closely by teammate Ashley Romero with three goals. Valeria Morales chipped in the other goal for the undefeated Spartans (8-0 overall).

Central opens Imperial Valley League play this week with a 5 p.m. home game on Monday, April 12, against Brawley (5-0-1 overall) and then travels across town to take on Southwest High at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.

The Vikings open their IVL schedule at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, hosting Calexico High School. Holtville will also host Vincent Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.