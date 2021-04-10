LISTEN LIVE: Imperial @ Calexico

CALEXICO — Looking to rebound from a 56-0 shellacking, the Calexico High football squad hosts Imperial at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Ward Field.

In this second-to-final game in a COVID-shortened season, the Bulldogs (1-2 overall and in Imperial Valley League) hope to declaw the always-tough Tigers (1-2 overall, 0-2 IVL), who were also shut out last week, 27-0, against the Central Spartans.

Listen live to “Bulldog Radio,” with Vic Carrillo and John Moreno on AM 990.

FIRST QUARTER: Imperial 7, Calexico 0. 7:02 left in 1Q.

FIRST QUARTER: 13-0, Imperial. Failed two-point conversion. End of 1Q.

SECOND QUARTER: 16-0, Imperial. One second left in 2Q.

HALFTIME: Imperial 16, Calexico 0.

THIRD QUARTER: 22-0, Imperial. BLOCKED PUNT returned for a TD. 10:40 in 3Q.

THIRD QUARTER: 29-0, Imperial. 8:03 left in 3Q.

FOURTH QUARTER: 35-0, Imperial. 10:11 left in 4Q.

FINAL SCORE: Imperial 35, Calexico 0.