HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School softball team opened Imperial Valley League action with two convincing victories over Calipatria High, blanking the Hornets, 24-0, on Tuesday, April 13, and winning, 14-0, on Thursday, April 15.

The Vikings (6-0 overall and 2-0 IVL) got dominant pitching performances during the week. Sophomore Kalli Strahm tossed a one-hitter in the April 13 contest and senior Zamara Gutierrez pitched a no-hitter on April 15.

Holtville High School senior Emily Zarate takes a swing during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League game against Calipatria in Holtville on Tuesday, April 13. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

“Our goal is to show growth and progress each time we step on the field,” said Melissa Snyder, now in her fourth year as Holtville’s head coach. “Even if it is 1 percent of progress daily, by June we will be exactly where we want to be.”

In the 24-0 win on April 13, Strahm got the win on the mound, striking out six and not walking a batter. She also contributed at the plate with four hits, five runs scored and two RBI.

Sophomore Kamryn Walker was the big hitter for the Vikings with two home runs and two triples, nine RBI, and four runs scored. Freshman Brooke Strahm had three hits, three RBI, and four runs scored, and Gutierrez had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.

In the 14-0 win on April 15, Gutierrez tossed the no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two Hornets. She contributed at the plate with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Brooke Strahm led the way offensively with two hits, two runs, and three RBI, followed by Walker with two hits and two runs, sophomore Sofie Irungaray with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI, and senior Lexis Smith with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored.

“This team is special; probably the most athletic, well-rounded team I’ve been privileged to coach,” Snyder said. “Our vision is to be playing on June 19 for the CIF-(San Diego Section) Division IV title.”

Up next for the Vikings is a Monday, April 19, road matchup against La Jolla, followed by another IVL doubleheader, going to Brawley Union High on Tuesday, April 20, and facing the Wildcats in Holtville at 6 p.m. Friday, April 23.