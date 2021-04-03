TENNIS: Vikings Fall to Brawley, Calexico

CALEXICO — The Holtville High School tennis team opened its season with losses at Brawley Union High and at Calexico High, but got encouraging results from freshman Gabrielle McDonald, who netted three points for the Vikings in the two matches.

McDonald teamed with Yasmin Corral to win a girls’ doubles match in Brawley, 6-4, then she teamed with Ryan Richards to win a mixed doubles match against Wildcats, 6-1.

In Calexico, the team of McDonald and Carlos Reyes got the only point of the day for the Vikings with a mixed doubles victory, 6-2.

The Vikings fell to the Wildcats, 14-3, on Monday, March 29, with the other point coming from the girls’ doubles team of Orian Anderson/Vera Smith as they defeated their Brawley opponents, 6-3.

Holtville High School senior Caitlyn Garcia hits a serve during the Vikings’ match against Calexico High School on Wednesday, March 31, in Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Holtville traveled to Calexico on Wednesday, March 31, and lost to the Bulldogs, 16-1. The Bulldogs’ boys lost only one game en route to sweeping singles and doubles and earning six points for the team score.

Vidal Castaneda, Ivan Sandoval, and Aaron Galvan all swept their singles sets by identical 6-0 scores. In doubles, Ivan Sandoval/Aaron Galvan and Donato Rosas/Jose Zavala blanked their Vikings’ opponents, 6-0, while Vidal Castaneda/Ethan Noriega won 6-1 over Holtville’s Ryan Richards/Jose Aguirre.

In the girls’ singles, Calexico’s Gwenyth Rodriguez and Samantha Alvarez swept their sets, 6-0, while the Bulldogs’ Yulianna Gastelum won her set, 6-4, over Holtville’s Orian Anderson.

In girls’ doubles, Samantha Alvarez/Andrea Morillon swept their set 6-0, while Kristen Noriega/Alexa Gastelum defeated the Vikings’ Maria Ayala/Kenya Uribe, 6-2. Calexico’s Victoria Ochoa/Yulianna Gastelum edged Holtville’s Gabrielle McDonald/Yasmin Corral, 6-4.

In mixed doubles, it was the Bulldogs’ Donato Rosas/Kristen Noriega and Marco Trejo/Victoria Ochoa winning their sets, 6-0. Calexico’s Ethan Noriega/Andrea Morillon defeated Holtville’s Ernie Garcia/Caitlin Garcia, 6-2, while the Bulldogs’ Jose Zavala/Alexa Gastelum beat the Vikings’ Ryan Richards/Yasmin Corral, 7-6.

The only victory for the Vikings came from the team of Carlos Reyes/Gabrielle McDonald who defeated Calexico’s William Selwick/Carla Vizcaino, 6-2.