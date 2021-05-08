CALEXICO — Calexico Mayor Rosie Fernandez has been served with a notice that a group of detractors intend to circulate a recall petition seeking her ouster from the City Council for her perceived failed leadership.

Fernandez was served with the notice of intention to circulate a recall petition during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 5, by one of her more vocal critics, Gilberto Manzanarez, who was also the notice’s first signatory.

Gilberto Manzanarez (left), founder of the informal group Calexico Union Against Corruption, speaks during public comment at the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 5. A few minutes later he would serve Calexico Mayor Rosie Fernandez will a notice of intent to recall her from office. | VIDEO CAPTURE

As its stated grounds for the recall, the notice cites Fernandez’s failure to host in-person or virtual office hours for constituents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her opposition to past resolutions that had sought a wage increase for essential workers, and repairs to public bathrooms in the downtown area.

The notice also takes Fernandez to task for being in support of the sale of small city parcels to the federal government for the planned installation of secondary border barriers, and the disbandment of the city’s COVID-19 ad hoc committee.

Lastly, the notice faults Fernandez for her involvement in two separate legal matters, including a July 2019 arrest for driving under the influence near Heber, and a reported hit-and-run in May 2019 that damaged a parked car in Calexico.

The recall attempt, and Manzanarez’s repeated attempts to discredit her, were characterized by Fernandez as “ludicrous and without foundation.”

She also questioned why the group of 20 individuals who signed the notice found issue solely with her support for or against past City Council resolutions and not the other council members who had voted in similar fashion.

“I didn’t do it alone,” Fernandez said during a phone interview Friday, May 7. “I did it with the consent of the other council members.”

Manzanarez’s continued references in the public sphere to her past arrest have been excessive, Fernandez said, and fail to acknowledge that she had expressed remorse for her actions, and that the matter was resolved to the satisfaction of all parties through the local Superior Court.

“The people that realize what’s going on in the city of Calexico can make their own judgment,” Fernandez said. “I’m just going to continue to do the best I can for the citizens of Calexico.”

Rosie Fernandez, Calexico Mayor | FILE PHOTO

Fernandez, who was elected in 2018, indicated that she intends to soon file a response, or “answer,” to the notice with the county Registrar’s Office. She has seven days to do so, starting from the day she was served with the notice.

The city of about 40,000 had a total of 19,478 registered voters in July, said City Clerk Gabriela Garcia, adding that that figure has likely risen since then.

In order to have the proposed recall petition qualify for a ballot, its proponents must gather 20 percent, or least 4,000 signatures, from valid registered voters, Manzanarez said.

The decision to pursue a potential recall was not made lightly by Manzanarez and his supporters. It was prompted by Fernandez’s own public remark that if the voters of Calexico did not approve of her serving on the council, they could seek her ouster through the available methods, Manzanarez said.

“We’re taking her word for it and going through the legal process,” Manzanarez said during a phone interview Friday, May 7.

The notice of the intended recall is just the preliminary step in the overall recall process. Following the period granted for Fernandez to answer, the recall proponents will then prepare the recall petition.

Manzanarez said there is a possibility that the proposed recall petition may contain mistakes that will need to be revised before the signature-gathering can begin.

Already, a considerable group of young Calexico residents have signed on to help gather signatures for the proposed recall petition. No matter its outcome, those young activists are not going away, Manzanarez said.

The 27-year-old Calexico native said he first began paying attention to Calexico politics when he got wind of Fernandez’s DUI arrest while living in San Diego. Her selection by a majority of the council to serve as mayor last year heightened his concerns enough that he took to protesting in public in Calexico and became something of a viral sensation in the process.

“It kind of sprung me into action,” the 27-year-old creator of the informal group Calexico Union Against Corruption said.

Now that he is living in Calexico again, Manzanarez said he has no intention of letting up on his activism, even if Fernandez survives the proposed recall attempt.

“It’s entirely up to the voters,” he said. “We’re putting in the legwork but if Calexico decides to keep her then they keep her.”