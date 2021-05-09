BASKETBALL: Vikings sweep Scots, Wildcats

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams enjoyed a two-game Imperial Valley League homestand by sweeping both Brawley Union High on Monday, May 3, and Vincent Memorial Catholic on Thursday, May 6.

The Viking girls’ team scored a 62-25 victory over Brawley and then turned around and defeated Vincent Memorial, 67-32.

Against the Wildcats, Holtville (3-1 overall, 3-0 in IVL action) got a game-high 23 points and five assists from sophomore Kamryn Walker. Junior Orian Anderson had 12 points, four assists and four steals, while sophomore Skylar Hanson added eight points and four rebounds.

Holtville High School sophomore Kamryn Walker goes up for a reverse layup against Vincent Memorial Catholic during an Imperial Valley League game in Holtville on Thursday, May 6. | VALERIE MENDOZA PHOTO

Senior Litzy Velarde had a game-high nine rebounds and junior Mariel Estrada finished with five points and eight rebounds.

Against the Scots, Walker finished with 22 points and six steals, while Anderson had 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. Sophomore Julia Moreno chipped in with eight points and sophomore Kaylee Hawk finished with six.

Velarde had seven rebounds and six points and freshman Vanessa Gonzalez had three blocked shots.

The Holtville boys’ team (3-1 overall, 3-0 in IVL) defeated Brawley 69-36 and beat the Scots 58-47.

Against the Wildcats, the Vikings built a 23-10 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Junior Dorian Maize and sophomore Angel Perez paced the Vikings with 21 points each while senior Roman Ordonez finished with 12 points.

A big second quarter led the surge for Holtville against the Scots as the Vikings blew open a close 13-11 game with a 27-9 run in the second quarter for a 40-20 halftime lead. Abraham Ramos led Holtville with 15 points with Perez added 13 and Maize chipping in with 10.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams headed to Palm Desert on Saturday, May 8, to take on Xavier Prep with both teams coming up short. The Viking boys lost 59-52, while the girls were beaten 55-21.

Holtville travels to El Centro for a doubleheader with Central Union High on Monday, May 10, with the girls’ game set for 5 p.m. and the boys’ scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, the Vikings travel to Calipatria with the girls’ game beginning at 5 p.m. and the boys set to tip off at 7 p.m.